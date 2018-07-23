August Public Programs Announced At Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY – The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will present Birding by Fledgling on August 14 at 10 a.m. (rain date: August 15, 10 a.m.).

Participants of all ages are invited for a summer morning birding adventure with naturalist Pat Carney, who will help them answer the questions: Who are the birds? What do birds eat? Where do birds live? And why do birds sing?

Fledglings will investigate interesting bird behavior such as defending a territory, finding a mate, and foraging for food. Attendees will learn how to “phish” as they explore along the woodland and over to the beaver pond, looking and listening for birds.

On August 21 at 10 a.m. the center will present a Water World Wander (rain date: August 22, 10 a.m.).

Participants are invited to enjoy a “wet and wild” summer morning adventure with naturalist Pat Carney. Carney will lead attendees on a wander through Rowell Brook, investigating wildlife that lives in and near the brook.

Feet will be wet and hands busy exploring for crayfish, minnows, insect larva and other interesting water world creatures.

Participants are encourages to wear old clothes and sneakers or water shoes that can get wet – no flip-flops please.

Both of these programs are designed for people of all ages.

Each program is just $4 per person or $12 per family, paid on the day of the program, and children younger than 3 are free.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located at 748 Route 183, between routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown.

For more information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286, ext. 400.

To find out about programming at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center before it hits the media, find us on Facebook at http://tiny.cc/AmboyOnFB.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

Contact the office if you have any special needs.

