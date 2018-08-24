Author and Fulton Native Donates Book to Fulton Public Library

FULTON – Author and Fulton native Marcus Alexander Hart recently donated a copy of his new novel, “One Must Kill Another,” to the Fulton Public Library.

The action-packed thriller focuses on a mother, a father and their adult daughter who become trapped by an evil entity in a secluded hideaway.

While trapped, the family is presented with an ultimatum: two of them can leave but only after they murder the third.

The book is now in circulation at the library and residents may borrow it to read.

It is also available for sale at amazon.com.

Hart has written for stage and screen including Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place” and Disney XD’s “Lab Rats.”

He has previously worked as a computer animator, internet humorist and as a contributing editor to the lifestyle/tech magazine “Geek Monthly.”

He lives near Portland, Oregon, with his wife, Amanda Dague.

He keeps a blog at OldPalMarcus.com.

Hart grew up in Fulton and credits Len Senecal, former English teacher at G. Ray Bodley, for sparking his interest in creative writing.

His parents, Doug and Pat Hart, live in Fulton.

