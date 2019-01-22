Farfaglia Speaks To Fulton Lions On Nestle’, ‘Dizzy Block’ Books

FULTON – Local author Jim Farfaglia, who has written a number of books on local history, made a presentation the Fulton Lions Club this month on his two newest releases: “Nestle’ in Fulton: How Sweet It Was” and “take a walk around The Dizzy Block: A Fulton Memoir Project Book.”

Farfaglia described the history of the Nestle company in Fulton and downtown Fulton’s “Dizzy Block” during his presentation.

On Nestle, he talked about the invention of the Crunch bar, Toll House Morsels, and Nestle’ Quick in Fulton, as well as the fact that at its peak, the facility employed 1,500 and produced a million pounds of candy a day.

He also talked about the variety of stores and services available on the Dizzy Block in Fulton during its heyday.

“There were stores for clothing, shoes, hats stationery, candy, tools, hardware, periodicals, gifts, and a variety of lunch choices,” Farfaglia said.

He also shared a quiz on interesting facts with the Lions on both Nestle’ and the Dizzy Block.

“Jim has spoken to our club several times, and it’s always a wonderful and interesting presentation,” said Zach Merry, Fulton president. “We are extremely grateful to him for sharing his time on his fascinating subjects.”

The Fulton Lions Club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the greater Fulton area.

For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.

