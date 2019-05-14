Author Visits Granby Students in Kindergarten to Fourth

GRANBY – Granby Elementary kindergartners were treated to their very first, small-group author visit when Kevin Kurtz shared his books and love of writing with the school’s youngest students.

Kurtz had explained to the students that he had always liked animals and when he worked in an aquarium a visitor had looked for a book about salt marshes.

Since there wasn’t one, he tasked himself with writing one and then “A Day in the Salt Marsh” came to be the first book he had published.

He encouraged students to follow their dreams and interests, much like he did, to find happiness. At about their age, he told the kindergarteners, he learned to read, and his love of writing expanded from there.

“I know how to read!” one student excitedly shouted.

Kurtz read excerpts from a few of his books, including “A Day in the Deep” and some compare-and-contrast books, such as “Sharks and Dolphins.”

Time was reserved for students to ask questions, such as about animals, writing, books, how plants grow and how Kurtz can neatly write.

Library media specialist Allison Earl said Kurtz’s visit was tailored to students in grades kindergarten to four.

This was the second author visit Granby Elementary had for the 2018-19 school year, as author and illustrator Nathan Hale recently visited the school.

