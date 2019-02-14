Author Visits Oswego Rotary

OSWEGO – Jim Farfaglia was the guest speaker at Oswego Rotary Club this week.

He is a retired classroom and outdoor education teacher.

In retirement, he is fulfilling his lifelong interest in writing.

Some of his recent books – Of the Earth: The Stories of Oswego County’s Muck Farms; Voices in the Storm: Stories From The Blizzard of ’66; Pioneers: The Story of Oswego County’s Search and Rescue Team.

At Rotary, he shared his latest book – Nestle in Fulton, New York: How Sweet It Was.

He is also the owner of ClearPath Publishing, which allows him to pursue another passion: helping others write their stories.

His editing work includes The Memoir Project, sponsored by the Fulton Public Library, which annually publishes a book of essays written by its townspeople.

For more information on Farfaglia: http://www.jimfarfaglia.com/readings

