Autism Task Force Supports CMOO

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Autism Task Force is excited to be supporting the Children’s Museum Of Oswego with a donation of $1,500 towards exhibits that foster interactive education and growth to children of all abilities.

Slant boards and wiggles seats for use throughout the museum during programs will allow for a comfortable space for all children in attendance.

In addition, customized communication cards be added as a compliment to all CMOO exhibits as well as an outdoor interactive flower to represent the task force and its support of CMOO.

“Our task force is thrilled to support the museum and its continuing efforts to meet the needs of children of all abilities in our community,” said OCATF President Tammy Thompson.

For more information about the OCATF or to support its mission to enhance the lives of those touched by Autism Spectrum Disorder, call 315-349-3510 or visit their facebook page for updates and information..

