Auxiliary Supports Renovation Project with Generous Donation to Oswego Health

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego Health Auxiliary has made a generous donation of $15,000 which the health system will use toward the renovation of the medical surgical unit on the third and fourth floor of the hospital.

Back row left to right: Sue Benzing, Auxiliary Board member; Maggie Glass, Oswego Health Vice President of Ancillary Services; Marq Brown, Oswego Health Vice President of Human Resources; Mary Restuccio, Auxiliary Board member. Middle row left to right: Auxiliary Board members, Pat Tripp and Linda McQueen; Auxiliary Board Secretary, Mary Lou Kritzman; Auxiliary Board members Sheila Gurdziel and Marion Duplessis; and Margaret Barclay, Oswego Health Foundation Executive Director. Front row: Margaret Maniccia, Auxiliary Board Vice President; Julia Burns, Auxiliary President; Michael A. Harlovic, Oswego Health President and CEO; Terri Smith, Auxiliary Board member.

The Auxiliary always welcomes new members.

Community members interested in joining the Auxiliary should call Dawn Smith at 349-5788.

