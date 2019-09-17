Avis E. Blasczienski

September 15, 2019

FULTON, NY – Avis E. Blasczienski, of Fulton, is now home with her beloved daughter, Nancy Jane, son, Jackie, husband, Henry, brother, Ralph Draper and sisters, Bernice Bartlett and Doris Jodway. She was the daughter of Harrison Draper and Ruth Patrick-Draper.

Avis had always been the most loving, caring and faithful woman who was always happiest while helping others.

What she loved most, was the time spent with family.

Everyone who came in contact with her always ended up calling her “mom,” “grandma” or “friend.”

The love she instilled in her family spills over.

To know her is to love her!

She is survived by her very proud children, Michael, Gary (Adele), Kevin (Diane) and Kelly (Steve); 13 grandchildren that she adored, Gary, Tommy, Kary, Sara, Gregory, Tara, Shane, Kevin, Niccole, Erica, Keely, Meghan and Jackie; 16, soon to be 17, great-grandchildren.

She also adopted, in her heart and spirit, her caretaker from the Manor at Seneca Hill, Natasha “Matasha.”

Calling hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday September 20 with a service to immediately follow, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with burial to follow at Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

