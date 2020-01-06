Baldwinsville Man Charged in Shooting Incident Otside Apartment Complex in Scriba

Fulton – State Police in Fulton arrested Bennie L. Jackson, 30, from Baldwinsville, for Assault 1st degree, a class “B” felony.

On December 27, 2019, at 4:23 a.m., State Police responded to Upstate University Hospital for a reported 22-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim reported he was in the Champlain Commons parking lot when Bennie Jackson pulled out a handgun and shot him several times.

Investigators began to search for Jackson.

On January 1, 2020, Investigators observed a vehicle parked in a driveway on Seneca Street in the city of Fulton, with several individuals sitting inside.

As investigators began to speak with the occupants, a back seat passenger, later identified as Jackson fled from the vehicle on foot.

Troopers searched the area and with assistance from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office AIR 1 helicopter, he was located along the Oswego River and taken into custody without incident.

Jackson was processed at SP Fulton and then transported to the Oswego County Public Safety Building for centralized arraignment.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the city of Fulton Police Department, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office AIR1, and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

