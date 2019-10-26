FULTON, NY – Barbara A. Knopp, 84, of Fulton, passed away on Friday October 25, 2019.

Born in Fulton to the late Grace and Bert Collier Sr., she was a life resident.

Barbara worked as a cashier at Tops Friendly Market, in Fulton.

She had previously worked at Crosby’s Super Duper, in Fulton, for 10 years, and the Fulton IGA and Armstrong Cork Company.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Fulton.

Barbara also was an assistant Girl Scout Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, James E. Knopp; brothers, Bert Jr., Robert and Jack Collier; sister, Jean Collier; and by a half-sister, Ethel VanSanford.

Surviving are: her daughter, Jill Knopp of Fulton; grandson, Austin Martin of Fulton; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, October 29 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Burial will follow at Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

