FULTON, NY – Barbara A. Wilson, 87, formerly of Fulton, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Home in East Longmeadow, Mass., after a long illness with dementia.

She was born on June 10, 1932, to the late Vernon and Margaret Dey Sheeley in Fulton.

She was predeceased by her husband, William E. Wilson; and her brother, Vernon Sheeley Jr.

Barbara lived and worked for 25 years in Pittsfield, Mass., before returning to Fulton to be near her mother.

She worked at Nestles until her retirement.

She is survived by three children, David (Cathy) Wilson of Chicopee, Mass., Patrick (Carol) Wilson of Pittsfield, Mass. and Kathleen (James) Horth of Lacona, NY; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild on the way; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from noon -2 p.m. on Friday, February 14, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a service to immediately follow.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in the spring.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

