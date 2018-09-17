Barbara ‘Annie’ Spencer, 86

FULTON, NY – Barbara “Annie” Spencer, 86, of Palermo, passed away on Saturday September 15, 2018, after a brief illness.

Born in Fulton, she was a homemaker who enjoyed caring for her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Merton Spencer; and daughter, Patricia Davis, both in 2014; and parents, Alex and Augusta Koliada.

Barbara will be forever loved by her children, Robert (Michelle) Spencer of Volney, Ronald Spencer of Palermo, Randy (Kim) Spencer of Yarmouth, Maine, Stephen Spencer of Lakeland, Fla., Pamela (Larry) Breckenridge of Lakeland, Fla., Sheryl (Ken) Strait of Palermo and Susan (Ken) Beattie of Lakeland, Fla.; son-in-law, Joseph Davis of Alturas, Fla.; sisters, Mildred Kells of Cato and Alice (Fred) Spencer of Central Square; brother-in-law, Frank Allen of Hannibal; sisters-in-law, Ruth Barry of Sandy Creek and Dina Koliada of Fulton; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday September 25, with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Burial will be in Upson Corner’s Cemetery, County Route 45, Palermo.

