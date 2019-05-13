FULTON, NY – Barbara Billings, 71, of Fulton, received her wings Wednesday, May 1, 2019, passing away peacefully at home with her family by her side after enduring a long illness.

She was born in Adams Center, NY.

Mrs. Billings had been a resident of Fulton for more than 50 years.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years: Phillip E. Billings of Fulton; three children: Tabitha (Michael Ashby) Fuller of Fulton, Teresa (Tammy) Billings of Fulton and Phillip V. (Christy) Billings of Fulton; grandchildren: Specialist Nicholas Fuller, Donald Mills, Katelyn (Dave) Welytok, Ruth (Tristian Oakley) Brown and Jazmyne Billings; great-grandchildren: Bernadette, Gabby and Wyatt; siblings: Judy, Alice and Carl; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Fulton Moose Lodge #1280; 3044 County Route 57, Oswego, NY.

Burial will be held privately.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...