Barbara L. ‘Sarge’ Trepasso, 70

FULTON, NY – Barbara L. “Sarge” Trepasso, 70, of Fulton passed away peacefully on Sunday evening September 30, 2018, at home, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Trepasso was born in Oswego, NY, to the late Raymond and Betty (Vivlemore) Laurent.

She remained a resident of Fulton for most of her life.

Mrs. Trepasso retired as a plant manager from North End Paper, Fulton, after 40 years of service.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Barb is survived by her husband of 48 years, Thomas Trepasso of Fulton; three children: Michelle Ballentine of Erie, Pa., Karen (Chuck) Kimball and Julie (Russell) Warren both of Fulton; siblings: David (Theresa) Carosella of Texas, Barry (Susan) Laurent of Florida, Jeanette Lyons of Oswego and Deborah (Brian) Cannizo of North Carolina; four grandchildren: Sara, Joshua, Nicole and Cameron; grand-dog, Mario; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be conducted 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

A memorial service will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., Fulton, with Rev. Joseph Scardella officiating, with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Contributions may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn. 8148-0142 or Make a Wish Foundation of CNY, Inc., Suite 900, 120 Madison St., Syracuse, NY 13202.

