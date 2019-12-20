Barbara Tremmel Dexter

FULTON, NY – Barbara “Bobby” Tremmel Dexter, 98, of Fulton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. after a short illness.

Born in Syracuse, in 1921, to the late Elizabeth and Otto Tremmel, she was an avid youth athlete.

Bobby graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing and worked as a nurse at St. Joe’s until 1948.

She and Marvin J. Dexter married in 1944, and moved to Fulton in 1948, where Dr. Dexter practiced family medicine for more than 40 years.

Bobby was very involved in the Fulton community, serving on a number of boards and committees, including the Fulton YMCA, A.L. Lee Memorial Auxiliary, Cracker Barrel Fair and Fulton Art Association.

She was a member of the First United Church of Fulton, formerly First Baptist Church, Fulton Women’s Club, Friends of History and played in many bridge clubs.

Bobby enjoyed life and especially loved seeing the sunset on beautiful Lake Ontario from the front deck of her cottage.

She had many friends in Fulton, Mexico Point and Fort Pierce, Florida, where she spent summers and winters respectively.

She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her friends and family and playing all sorts of games, especially cards.

She was predeceased by her husband, Marvin, who died in 1995; and her brother, William Tremmel.

She is survived by her three children, Carol of Fulton, Dr. David (Dr. Lori Youngman) of Oswego and Babette (Daniel) Grzyboski of Jacksonville, Fla.; five grandchildren, Dr. David Dexter II, Dr. Justin Dexter, Daniel Grzyboski, Tyler Youngman and Drew Youngman; six great-grandchildren; nephew, William Arthur; and her beloved granddog, Sophia.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of History in Fulton, Pratt House, P.O. Box 157, Fulton, NY 13069 or First United Church of Fulton, 33 S. Third St., Fulton, NY 13069, in Bobby’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

