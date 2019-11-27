Barbershop Harmony Annual Christmas Show Slated

OSWEGO – The Oswego Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society will present its 12th annual Christmas show, “A Christmas To Remember” on December 7 at 2:01 p.m. and 7:01 p.m. at Oswego Alliance Church on Thompson Road Oswego.

This year the event is at the Main Church instead of the Community Center.

There will be a mix of traditional Christmas music as well as Pop music.

There will be complimentary homemade desserts along with beverages served at intermission.

The tickets are $7 per person at the door.

A voluntary non-perishable donation can be brought to be donated to the Salvation Army Food Pantry.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...