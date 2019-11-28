Barclay Announces Applications are Open for Businesses to Rebuild After Flood Damage

ssemblyman Will Barclay announced that the Lake Ontario Business Resiliency Program Guidelines have been released and the program is accepting applications for grant funding.

Up to $30 million has been made available to help with capital improvement projects.

To receive assistance, applicants must prove that flood-related damage occurred on the property between January 1, 2019, and October 31, 2019.

Eligible candidates may be awarded up to $200,000 for the half-matching grant program.

Businesses, not-for-profit organizations, farms, homeowners associations and owners of multiple residences may apply.

For additional details and to apply visit https://esd.ny.gov/lake-ontario-business-resiliency-program.

For questions about the program email [email protected] or call 518-292-5100.

All applications must be postmarked by January 31, 2020.

“It’s critical we continue doing everything we can to help those who have been devastated by this crisis. While this money will not address all of the damages businesses have sustained, I encourage businesses to apply and at least get something to help in efforts to rebuild,” said Barclay.

