Barclay Announces State Aid for Library Construction

Assemblyman Will Barclay announced today (August 21) that the Baldwinsville, Fulton and Williamstown public libraries have been awarded funding as part of a $24 million capital fund appropriation in the 2018-2019 State Budget to renovate public libraries and public library systems in New York State.

Baldwinsville Public Library, located at 33 E. Genesee St. in Baldwinsville, has been awarded $7,481 to convert its lighting fixtures to LEDs.

Fulton Public Library, located at 160 S. First St. in Fulton, has been awarded $4,971 to install energy-efficient LED lights.

Lastly, Williamstown Library, located at 2877 County Route 17 North in Williamstown, has received $7,127 to replace its roof and to install insulation in the attic.

“I am pleased that our public libraries in Baldwinsville, Fulton and Williamstown will receive essential funding,” said Barclay. “Libraries offer our local residents the chance to read and learn in a friendly and welcoming environment. They are a community hub that provides a place of stability for people of all walks of life where they can come together and access information and enjoy reading.”

Project activities and expenditures eligible for grants from the $24 million State Aid for Library Construction Program include financing construction of new library buildings, construction of additions to existing buildings and renovation and/or rehabilitation of existing space, including roof replacement, purchase and installation of alternative energy resources and new HVAC systems, windows, doors and lighting systems, electrical upgrades and construction of new or replacement of old walkways and parking lots, among other things.

New furniture, shelving and equipment, including computer equipment, can be purchased for new or newly-reconfigured or renovated space.

Renovations designed to provide accessibility for patrons with disabilities are a high priority.

