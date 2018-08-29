Barclay Announces Summer Reading Challenge Party

OSWEGO – Assemblyman Will Barclay reminds children who participated in this year’s Assembly Summer Reading Challenge to send in their completed challenge forms soon.

Students who read at least 15 minutes per day for 40 days during July and August can send completed reading challenges into Barclay’s office.

Each participant will receive an invitation to his annual Summer Reading Challenge party and receive a certificate of participation.

This year’s party will be held at the Oswego Library, East Second Street, on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.

“Each year, I’m delighted to take part in the Summer Reading program in our district,” said Barclay. “I’m happy to host a party and give out certificates as an additional incentive to help children take up reading as a summer activity. I’ve already received completed challenges from many of our local students and I hope to receive many more during the next several weeks. I look forward to hearing about all the great books that were read.”

Local schools and libraries distributed reading challenges this summer.

Families can mail or drop off their completed forms to Assemblyman Barclay’s office at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, NY 13069.

If you would like to receive a reading challenge, please contact the office at 315-598-5185 or email at [email protected]

