Barclay Appointed Ranking Minority Leader on Ways and Means Committee

Assemblyman Will Barclay was named the Ranking Minority Member of the Assembly Committee on Ways and Means by Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb (R,C,I-Canandaigua).

Assemblyman Barclay replaces Bob Oaks, a close colleague of Barclay’s who did not seek reelection this year after successfully representing parts of Wayne, Oswego and Cayuga counties in the Assembly since 1993.

“I’m excited to appoint Will Barclay as Ranking Minority Member on the Assembly Ways & Means Committee,” Kolb said. “During the 2019 legislative session it is essential that Albany makes prudent spending choices and taxpayer dollars are protected. Will’s experience and knowledge will be extremely valuable in this role as we work to improve the state’s economy and make New York more affordable.”

In addition to the Ways and Means committee, Assemblyman Barclay will remain on the Rules Committee. He previously served on the Energy and Judiciary committees and was the ranking minority member on the Insurance Committee.

The Ways and Means Committee is the state Assembly’s Fiscal Committee where New York’s budget (which was $168 billion in 2018) must first be considered.

The committee is responsible for analyzing the State Budget process, which includes the executive budget, revenue forecasting, budget hearings, one-house budget bills, budget conference committees, and the final enacted budget.

“I am honored to be appointed to this position,” said Barclay. “With both houses of the legislature being controlled by downstate Democrats, it is now, more than ever, critical that the needs of the overtaxed, everyday New Yorkers are recognized, and I plan to be their voice on the Ways and Means committee. I appreciate Minority Leader Kolb’s confidence in me and thank him for the appointment.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...