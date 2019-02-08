Barclay Attends Health Committee Hearing In Albany

ALBANY – Assemblyman Will Barclay spoke at the Health – Medicaid hearing on February 5.

“This week I attended a Health/Medicaid Budget Hearing in Albany where we discussed single-payer health care in New York state. This proposal would take away control from taxpayers and raise our income taxes by $1,600 per month. It’s critical we work together and establish an alternative health care system that will guarantee choice and high quality care.

“As the Ranker on the Ways and Means Committee, it’s been extremely busy with weekly hearings and session, but I’m encouraged by the progress we’ve made so far. We’re quickly approaching the 2019-20 budget deadline, and I’m doing everything I can do advocate on your behalf to pass a conservative budget for our state.”

