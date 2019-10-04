Barclay Congratulates Summer Readers

FULTON – Assemblyman Will Barclay recently held his Summer Reading Challenge celebration party at the Fulton Public Library.

About 50 kids from the 120th Assembly district participated in the challenge this year and read for at least 15 minutes for 40 days during July and August.

Readers were invited to attend the celebration with family members on Sept. 28.

All participants were awarded certificates, a $5 gift card to the river’s end book store, and had the opportunity to make a craft, have snacks, and hear a story.

Pictured with Assemblyman Barclay seated from left in front are Yuhan Ge, Wanqin Zheng, Jordan Pickering and Xander Scaringi.

From left in back are Jacob Spencer, Henry Jerred, Caden Victory, Eva Austin, Roland “Joey” Stewart, Emma Rainbow, Noah Iorio, Jacob Proulx and Meghan Erickson.

