Barclay Encourages Participants to Send in Completed Summer Reading Challenges

FULTON – Assemblyman Will Barclay today, Sept. 11, reminded children who participated in this year’s Assembly Summer Reading Challenge to send in their completed challenge forms.

Students who read at least 15 minutes per day for 40 days between July and August should send completed reading challenge forms into Barclay’s office.

Participants will receive an official Assembly certificate and be invited to the annual Summer Reading Challenge party.

This year’s party will be held on Sep. 28 at 1 p.m. at the Fulton Public Library, 160 S. First St.

“The Summer Reading Challenge Party is a fun way to celebrate the kids’ accomplishments,” said Barclay. “I always enjoy seeing familiar faces and meeting new people who are first-time participants. Some have attended the party every year so it is fun to see how these kids have grown and learn about the books that they are reading each year.”

Local schools, libraries and summer programs distributed reading challenges this summer.

The challenge can be combined with other reading challenges that were offered during the summer.

Families can mail or drop off their completed forms to Assemblyman Barclay’s office at, 200 N. Second St., Fulton, NY 13069.

If you would like to receive a reading challenge to fill out, please contact the office at 315-598-5185 or email at [email protected]

