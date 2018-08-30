Go to ...
August 30, 2018

Barclay, Local Officials Meet with Exelon

Aug 30, 2018

SCRIBA – Assemblyman Will Barclay and local officials met recently with Exelon officials from FitzPatrick and Nine Mile Point to discuss plant operations, recent investments, workforce training, and Exelon’s community stewardship programs.

From left are Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, Nine Mile Point Plant Manager Rob Kreider, Nine Mile Point Site Vice President Pete Orphanos, FitzPatrick Site Vice President Joe Pacher, Assemblyman Will Barclay, FitzPatrick Plant Manager Tim Peter, and Oswego County Chairman of the Legislature Shane Broadwell.

Barclay said he was pleased to hear the updates from local plant officials.

“It was great to meet with Exelon officials. I was happy to hear the fleet is running safely and efficiently thanks to continued investments. We are fortunate to have this source of clean and reliable energy in our backyard and thanks to the ongoing investments and upgrades, the fleet will continue to produce clean electricity for years to come,” said Barclay.

Exelon recently hosted an open house for the public to help people learn how nuclear power it is generated.

