ALBANY – Members of Oswego County-City Youth Bureau recently met with Assemblyman Will Barclay in Albany.

The Oswego County-City Youth Bureau helps foster leadership skills and opportunities for youth to volunteer in the local community.

Assemblyman Barclay said he was pleased to meet our future leaders in the Capitol and thanked them for all they do for the community.

Students who attended are from Oswego High School.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...