Barclay Presents Spectrum News Scholar Athlete Award to Central Square Athlete

CENTRAL SQUARE – Assemblyman Will Barclay was honored to present the Spectrum News Scholar-Athlete Scholarship to Central Square High School senior Jordan Ravenel-Shuler recently.

For six weeks during the fall, Spectrum News awards a $1,000 scholarship to a scholar athlete during its Friday night live broadcast of the area’s high school football games.

The award, which goes to a school of the scholar-athlete’s choice, was presented during half-time of the Central Square varsity football game at Paul V. Moore High School – the first live broadcasted game of the season.

“After meeting Jordan, it was clear why she was selected to receive the Spectrum News Scholar Athlete Scholarship. Her positive attitude and confident approach are clear and have helped her to focus in sports and in academics. It was an honor to meet her and her family and I wish her well in her future. Thank you to Spectrum News for inviting me to present this award,” said Assemblyman Barclay.

He also presented Jordan with an Assembly citation, recognizing her efforts.

“Jordan possesses a strong work ethic, commitment and dedication found in very few and she continues to inspire others. Jordan is a role model for other athletes to go above and beyond,” said varsity gymnastics coach Jenny Trumble.

In track, Jordan won Sectionals for pole vault after only her second season pole vaulting and qualified for States.

In outdoor track Sectionals that same year Jordan took second in pole vault with a personal record and her 4 x 100 took third.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...