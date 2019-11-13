Barclay Recognizes Fulton’s Veteran of the Year Garry Visconti with Assembly Resolution

FULTON – Assemblyman Will Barclay (R,C,I,Ref—Pulaski) recently presented Garry Visconti with an Assembly Resolution honoring him for his long-time military career and for being selected the 2019 Fulton Veteran of the Year.

“Every day, but especially on Veteran’s Day, our nation’s veterans deserve to be recognized and commended for their service to our country. Garry honorably served his country and, following that service, has generously given his time and talent to the greater Fulton community through the Fulton Veterans Council. The Veteran of the Year award is well deserved and this resolution ensures that Garry’s service is duly noted as part of state record,” said Barclay.

According to the resolution, Visconti’s service spanned two decades in the U.S. Navy. He served in both the western Pacific Ocean and areas surrounding the Mediterranean Sea. During his second Mediterranean assignment, Visconti achieved the rank of petty officer for his technical and leadership skills. In 1994, Visconti was presented with a Navy Achievement Award by the President of the United States for his role in Operation Uphold Democracy–a U.S. military intervention in Haiti that sought to remove the military regime that had seized power from the democratically-elected president in 1991.

Following his military service, Visconti continued to serve his community through the Fulton Veterans Council. In addition to hosting events and honoring local veterans at various ceremonies, the Fulton Veterans Council with Visconti as president in 2016 were able to assist in the search and repatriation of U.S. Army Corporal Joseph Trepasso’s remains 66 years after Trepasso was killed in the Korean War.

The full resolution honoring Visconti is Assembly Resolution K0398 of 2019 and can be read at https://bit.ly/33wvUd1.

