Mayor Barlow Delivers State Of The City Address

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow delivered his 2020 State of the City address during the Common Council meeting, Monday, March 9, announcing upcoming projects and goals for the coming year.

Barlow unveiled several different proposals he will bring before the Common Council for discussion in the coming months.

He discussed upcoming projects slated for Wrights Landing Marina, talking of the resiliency and economic development projects associated with New York State’s REDI program.

He announced construction of a $17,000,000 housing development on Oswego’s east side as part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, elaborating on recent success that keep the community progressing forward.

“The last four years have been filled with accomplishments and undeniable progress, and it is our responsibility to carry the momentum for another four years, building on our work and compounding our success,” Barlow said. “We must do this well confronting our remaining challenges head on. Tonight, I’ll discuss the agenda that I believe will move this community forward, building on our successes, set our goals for 2020 and lay the groundwork to tackle those challenges.”

Below is a list of Mayor Barlows 2020 State of the City announcements and proposals:

Capitalizing on our waterfront

Fuel availability coming to Wrights Landing Marina for public boating community.

Opening of a boater access center, including kiosks, welcome room and ADA bathrooms.

Renovation of existing restroom facilities including full ADA access.

$12.6 million Wrights Landing and International Pier REDI projects to begin in July.

New lakeside park and small boat ramp coming to East 10 1/2 Street.

Open for business

Reduce cost of building permits and permitting fees by 50%.

Pass “Wage Theft Prevention” legislation to prevent wage theft on large construction projects and ensure workers are treated fairly and paid properly.

Revamp plumbing and electrical licensing process for more transparency and fairness.

Investing in law enforcement

Create neighborhood engagement team, permanently assigning officers to community patrols.

Add another investigator position to meet NYS Bail Reform requirements.

Immediate $10,000 increase in funding contribution to Oswego County Drug Task Force.

Funding for an additional K-9 unit.

Apply for community policing grants for two more positions to be assigned to Drug Task Force in neighborhood engagement team for more community patrols

Protecting our neighborhoods

Launch city organized community wide cleanup program in neighborhoods.

Eliminate use of plywood for boarding of windows, doors and other code violations.

Prohibit for rent signs from residential neighborhoods.

Make city property sales process permanent.

Improving our parks

Renovate Shapiro Park Street hockey Rink; rename and dedicate to Jack R. Bobbett.

Bring an interactive building mural next to new Water Street Square Pocket Park.

Barlow thanked department heads, city employees and city residents for their hard work and support during the last four years, insisting much work remains to be done.

“We accomplished a lot in our first turn together, but we will not stop; we will not slow down,” Barlow said. “There is no doubt this is a critical time in our history, and we must take full advantage, make the most of our opportunity and maximize results. The city of Oswego has limitless potential and we are unlocking more of that potential each and every day.”

Other items addressed during the common council meeting include:

David Thompson, Owner of Gibby’s Irish Pub, is granted permission to host the annual Michele Wink Memorial Golf Scholarship Fundraiser on Saturday, June 13. Permission is granted to close a portion of Lake Street between West Second and West Third for the use of the bandstand, waiver of the noise ordinance, waiver of the open container ordinance, and coordinating with the Oswego Police Department.

The city of Oswego grants Laura Brazak a waiver of the noise ordinance for a three-piece band to perform at her event at Rebecca Pavilion on Aug. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The request for a waiver for the open container ordinance for this event is granted as well.

The Common Council granted Country Max Stores and Tractor Supply Co. permission to sell baby chicks and ducklings in quantities of no less than six to a single purchaser for the year 2020.

The City of Oswego Police Department accepts from Brookfield Renewable, the donation of $2000. The donation will assist the Oswego City Police Department equip their patrol vehicles with PFD’s (personal flotation devices) and throw bags, which will assist in rescue efforts.

The lease agreement for the use of the McCrobie building by Oswego Harbor Festivals, Inc. is amended to eliminate the rent for the remainder of this year and add a charge for the use of the ballroom for Harborfest week at the public charge rate. The mayor is authorized to execute the modified lease agreement.

The Common Council accepts the proposal submitted by GHD Consulting Engineers, LLC to prepare the quarterly reports required under the consent decree and authorizes the mayor to sign the attached professional services agreement. The funding for this professional service is available in project P-1606.

Barlow is authorized to sign necessary documents related to upgrades at the High Dam Hydroelectric Station. The city chamberlain is authorized to advance current funds of the city for the project.

Barlow is authorized to enter into an agreement and sign any documents required to execute the city of Oswego 2020 paving project.

The Common Council approves the bids submitted by GHD Consulting Engineers LLC. Barlow is authorized to sign agreements with GHD in order to evaluate and make recommendations for the city’s water treatment plant.

The Common Council authorizes Barlow to enter into an agreement with Environmental Design and Research D. P. C for professional services at the new pavilion at Wright’s Landing in the amount of $40,575.

The Common Council approves the creation of a miscellaneous work account to allow for the payment of unanticipated costs for the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant Asset Management Plan Improvement Project.

Pursuant to Rule XI of the Common Council Rules, Rule VII, Paragraph 2, is suspended so that Resolution No (s) 71 may be acted upon without committee consideration.

Approval is granted for the necessary road closures and use of Breitbeck Park for the city of Oswego Independence Day parade in festival.

Mayor Barlow is releasing the property 83-87 East First St. and 18 E. Cayuga St. to East Lake Commons LLC, for urban renewal plans and restrictions as to the premises.

The Oswego Police Department is applying for the 2020 Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), “Community Policing Department (CPD) Microgrants Program,” a grant funded by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Common council meetings are the second and forth Monday of every month located on the second floor of Oswego city hall.

