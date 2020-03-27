Barlow Issues Executive Order Targeting Lack Of Social Distancing

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow issued an Executive Order that expands the powers of the Police Department and Code Enforcement Office as evidence of social gatherings persist despite Governor Andrew Cuomo’s order cancelling non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason, such as parties, celebrations or other social events.

Executive Order No. 3 of 2020 goes into effect immediately and directs that anyone hosting a social gathering will be subject to arrest for Disorderly Conduct, and the address of the gathering as well as the attendees will be reported to the Department of Health.

“Today’s executive order highlights how serious the City of Oswego is when it comes to social distancing. Students who traveled during spring break and are now back in Oswego and still interacting with groups of people or individuals who continue to have large gatherings of any kind will be held accountable by our local police department. We will not tolerate inconsiderate and reckless behavior while the majority of our community is taking the necessary steps to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Barlow said. “I encourage residents who observe large gatherings, at any hour, taking place in neighborhoods or establishments to reach out to the Oswego Police Department and we will immediately respond… I’ve also instructed our City of Oswego Code Enforcement Department and Police Department to monitor businesses who may not be following the workforce reduction thresholds or have remained open without being deemed an “essential” business by New York State. The longer we do not properly social distance, the longer we shall have to do it.”

Barlow also ordered the hours at City Hall reduced to a single day of the week. Beginning today until further notice, City Hall will only be open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until noon, and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Anyone who requires the assistance of City Hall personnel are encouraged to utilize the City’s website: www.oswegony.org and its new COVID-19 assistance website www.cityofoswegoemergencyassistance.org.

The final provision of the most recent Executive Order permits the City Chamberlain and Director of the Community Development Office to coordinate the disbursement of small business loans to applicants granted this much needed financial assistance.

For more information on these emergency loans please visit:http://cityofoswegoemergencyassistance.org .

