FULTON, NY – Bartholomew J. Chalone, 93, of Fulton, passed away Tuesday March 10, 2020.

Bart was the son of Sam and Mary (Supino) Chalone. He served in the United States Air Force during World War II, and retired as a supervisor from Stone & Webster.

Bart enjoyed golfing, traveling and taking the Honor Flight 12 in Washington, D.C. He was devoted to his faith and family.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his two brothers Vincent and Alfred Chalone.

Bart will be missed by his wife of 72 ½ years Vita (Licciardello), his 4 daughters and their families, Theresa (Thomas Gardner) Chalone; Patricia (Mike) Hardwick of Austin Texas; Ann (Jorge) Leis of Houston Texas; Lisa (Curt) Cooper of Sterling; 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 16 at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Trinity Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday, March 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. Fulton.

