OSWEGO, NY – Bartley T. Ford, 65, of Oswego, died on Tuesdau February 4, 2020, at Oswego Hospital.

Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of the late Bartley and Vivian (Tiffany) Ford.

He graduated from Oswego High School.

He was a retired foreman for the Oswego D.P.W. having worked 37 years.

He loved gardening and taking care of his lawn.

He enjoyed going to the races and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Bartley is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Roberta ( Falcetti) Ford; one daughter, Kristin (Michael) West of Oswego; two sons, Bartley (Jessica) Ford; of Oswego and Jacob Ford of Oswego; one sister, Georgia Stenson of Oswego; two grandchildren, Lilyanna and Kellan West of Oswego.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, February 8, from 2-5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.

Donations can be made to Oswego County Humane Society, 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY 13126.

