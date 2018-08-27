Basic Emergency Medical Technician Course Offered

FULTON – Pre-hospital care provided by emergency medical technicians and paramedics is a crucial piece of the health-care system. EMTs perform vital care before a patient arrives at an Emergency Room.

Oswego County Emergency Medical Services Coordinator Renee Fox said EMTs and paramedics “provide life-saving measures including CPR, bleeding control, or assisting with medicine administration such as epinephrine for a severe allergic reaction.”

“Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) are critical to the emergency health care system,” Fox said. “EMTs are in demand. There’s a nationwide shortage of EMTs, so fire companies and ambulance agencies are looking for additional EMS personnel, both paid and volunteer.”

To help fill the need for more EMTs, the Oswego County Emergency Management Office/Emergency Medical Services will offer an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic (EMT-B) Original/Refresher course beginning Oct. 4 at the Exelon Joint Information Center, 10 Airport Drive, Volney.

The course will conclude on March 28, 2019 with the New York State Department of Health written certification exam.

The tuition fee for students not affiliated with an EMS or fire agency is $775 for the Basic EMT-Original and $425 for the Basic EMT-Refresher.

The tuition fee may be covered for members of an EMS agency or fire department that have a New York State Department of Health agency code number.

“Successful completion of the New York State EMT certification exam is required for the tuition to be covered,” Fox noted. The NYS Department of Health EMT certification is valid for three years. The Basic EMT Refresher course is for those needing to recertify.

“Being an emergency medical technician can be very personally rewarding,” Fox said. “EMTs stand ever ready to answer the call and help people in their time of need.”

Registration is required by Oct. 2 and may be done by calling Barb Hadcock at Oswego County EMO at 315-591-9150.

More information on the course is available by calling Fox at 315-591-9110.

