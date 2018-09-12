Bassist Danny Ziemann To Return With Oswego Jazz Project in Sept. 23 Concert

OSWEGO — The Oswego Jazz Project, a combo of four professional musicians on SUNY Oswego’s music faculty, will mark the return of accomplished bassist Danny Ziemann in concert at 3 p.m. Sept. 23, in Sheldon Hall ballroom.

The school year’s first Focus on Faculty concert will explore the growth of jazz through different eras, featuring Robert Auler on piano, Eric Schmitz on drums, Trevor Jorgensen on saxophone and Ziemann on bass.

Ziemann lived in Basel, Switzerland, for a year to participate in the first annual Focusyear artist diploma program.

He studied and played music with such luminaries as Larry Grenadier, Dave Holland, Joshua Redman, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Jorge Rossy and others. In both 2015 and 2017, he placed second in the International Society of Bassists jazz bass competition.

For the Focus on Faculty concert, Auler chose works that his late father, who passed away in February, would have enjoyed.

Those include the Miles Davis composition “Blues by Five” from a 1957 album and Clifford Brown’s signature “Joy Spring” (1954). Among the numbers Schmitz chose was “My Song” by Keith Jarrett, from the 1978 album of the same title, according to Auler.

Other tunes will include “East of the Sun,” one of Ziemann’s choices, and “Someday My Prince Will Come,” nominated by Jorgensen in honor of his daughters.

Tickets for the concert are $8 ($5 for SUNY Oswego students) at all SUNY Oswego box offices, online at tickets.oswego.edu or by calling 315-312-3073.

They are also available at the door.

Parking is included in the price of a ticket and is available in the employee and commuter lots adjacent to Sheldon Hall or across Washington Boulevard from the building.

For more information about the performing arts at SUNY Oswego, visit oswego.edu/arts.

For a listing of all scheduled events happening on campus, visit calendar.oswego.edu.

