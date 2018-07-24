Beautification Effort Held At ‘The Spot’

FULTON – Being an AmeriCorps member gives students the opportunity to give back and help their community, all while earning money towards furthering their education.

“As a student, I decided to take advantage of this opportunity and it truly was an eye-opening experience,” Kennedie Coyne said..

One of the requirements to be an AmeriCorps member is completing a community involvement project and she decided to work with an OCO program – Clubhouse.

This program aims to reduce adolescent drug abuse by giving them a safe and open space to come and hang out called “The Spot.”

The goal of her project was to give the kids a fun activity to do to not only improve the look of the space but also have it be an addition that they created so they could be prideful in the project and the space.

“I decided to get some flower beds and have the kids plant flowers and place them outside the doors just to pretty the place up a bit,” she explained. “The kids loved doing this and had a blast and even came up with the idea to create a bit of a competition out of it and have myself and the clubhouse supervisors judge whose looked better, of course they looked equally as great.”

“I’m so grateful to AmeriCorps for opening up these opportunities for me to not only better myself but also my community. I can’t wait to work with this program more in the future and see what else I can do to make changes and improve the lives of others in my community.” she added.

