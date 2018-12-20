Begin 2019 With Chess

OSWEGO – The first meeting of a new Chess Club will take place on January 7 in the Oswego Public Library Community Room.

Bring yourself and a friend or two at 6 p.m.

The library closes at 8 p.m., so you know it won’t even be two hours long.

Top 10 benefits of learning and playing chess according to Chess.com:

1. Brings people together.

2. Teaches you how to win and lose.

3. Helps children.

4. Can help you focus.

5. Is an educational tool.

6. Develops creativity.

7. Builds confidence.

8. Develops problem-solving skills.

9. Exercises the brain.

10. Helps you be calm.

You’re welcome to come in pairs to play, or singly to find matches.

Discover new strategies by observing or talking with other members.

The days and times the club gets together will be set at this meeting, so contact the library if you can’t make it and have a preference for February.

The Oswego Public Library is at 120 E. Second St. in Oswego, across from the County Courthouse.

We are open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, and noon – 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

