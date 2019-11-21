To The Editor:

Do you remember the ”Talk is Cheap Letter“?

Well the Common Council and the mayor pulled a fast one on the public.

At that meeting a motion to change the City Charter did not get a second, therefor it failed.

There was a motion to table it until December 3 after wording was to be changed also after an advertised public hearing was to be held.

Well, guess what?

The mayor called a special meeting on Wednesday (less than 24 hours after the Tuesday meeting) of the Common Council.

In that meeting the same motion was brought forward and passed as is by the Common Council.

This is against the Open Meetings law.

The Common Council and the mayor are in violation and what action has to be taken to file an Article 78 filling is in the works.

Sad that the last action by our mayor and Common Council for 2019 is an illegal action.

One never knows what goes on behind closed doors.

Call City Hall and express your feelings on this matter; also call your common councilor and let them know how you feel.

Frank Castiglia Jr.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...