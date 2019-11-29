OSWEGO, NY – Belinda L. Baker, 64, of Scriba, died Tuesday November 26, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Beeville, Texas, the daughter of David Walton and Janice Wilson both of Texas.

Belinda and her husband, Thomas Baker with their family moved to Oswego two years ago.

She was a teacher and computer programmer in Texas, prior to moving to Oswego.

Belinda’s greatest love of all was being a caregiver to her family and grandchildren.

She also enjoyed gardening.

Belinda is survived by her husband of 37 years, Thomas Baker of Scriba; their daughter, Brianna (William) Marquard of Scriba; grandchildren, Emilia, Malcolm, Fiona and Wyatt.

She is also survived by her siblings, Julie Gay Lewis of Texas and Mark Walton of Texas.

Services and burial will be private.

The Sugar Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, is in care of the arrangements.

