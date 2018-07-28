Benedetto Is Successful With Conservative And Republican Petition Drive For Family Court Judge

Thomas Benedetto, candidate for Oswego County Family Court Judge, formally filed Conservative and Republican petitions with the Oswego County Board of Elections, on Thursday, July 12.

“I would like to thank the many volunteers who helped gather the 1,500 plus signatures we needed to secure lines on the ballot, but I would especially like to thank the voters who signed my petitions, Benedetto said. “The outpouring of support to help elect me as our next Family Court Judge is very humbling. Voters have shared their stories and concerns. A consistent theme from the people of Oswego County is that they are interested in electing someone who can make a positive difference for the kids and families. They want a Family Court Judge who has real experience, not only in the law, but in life.”

Benedetto currently serves in Family Court in a judicial role as a Court Attorney Referee, a position he has held for almost ten years. He has been essentially doing the job and responsible for hearing and determining cases involving domestic violence, custody and visitation disputes, and issues of alleged child neglect and abuse. He is very familiar with the foster care system and knows what works and what changes are needed. He appreciates the need to work with the schools, social services, the police and probation departments and has a proven track record of working cooperatively with all of these agencies. “Collaboration is key,” he said.

In addition to serving as a Referee, he worked with various judges and lawyers, giving him over three decades of combined experience in the Family Court. Benedetto has the experience and ability to assume the role of judge immediately. He has been diligently serving on the bench and successfully balancing his judicial role in a firm, but fair and compassionate manner.

He and his wife, Patty, are parents to five children, ages 13 to 33, and have four grandchildren. “As Family Court Judge, I want the same things for the children I see in court that I want for my own children and grandchildren, that is, to be happy, healthy, and safe with opportunities to thrive,” Benedetto said.

A native of Amboy and the second youngest of seven children, Benedetto attended Syracuse University and is a graduate of the Syracuse University College of Law. He began his legal career as an intern in a law office in 1985 and worked his way through law school until becoming an attorney, then joining the court system in 1992, holding various positions of responsibility over the past 25 years.

“I am thankful for all the people who’ve helped me through the years, especially my family. I’m blessed that my career and volunteer service allow me to give back by helping children and families. I pledge to bring my years of experience, common-sense, and compassion tothe Family Court bench to implement the changes needed to achieve healthy outcomes for kids and their families,” Benedetto said.

