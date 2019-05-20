Benedetto running on GOP, Conservative and Independence lines in June 25 Primary

OSWEGO COUNTY – Amboy attorney Thomas Benedetto has received the endorsement of the Oswego County Republican and Conservative Committees as their party’s candidate for Family Court Judge.

Benedetto, the endorsed candidate and only Republican in the race, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in a primary election that will be held on June 25.

A lifelong Republican, Benedetto cites his judicial experience as Family Court Referee, along with more than three decades of broad legal background, as overriding qualifications for voters to consider when they select the next Family Court Judge.

Benedetto is the only candidate with relevant judicial experience in Family Court.

“I worked my way up through the ranks from a part-time law clerk to a full-time Family Court Referee, a position similar to an administrative judge,” said Benedetto. “Over the past 10 years I have been privileged, and challenged, to hear cases involving domestic violence, custody and visitation issues, and issues of alleged child neglect and abuse. This position has allowed me the opportunity to help thousands of Central New York families successfully resolve their disputes.”

The father of five and grandfather of five, Benedetto has demonstrated his commitment to family and community with involvement in numerous community organizations over the years.

He served for many years on the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown school board, coached Little League, served as chairman of the Amboy Planning Board, and helped to organize the APW Educational Foundation.

He is a native of Amboy and the second youngest of seven children.

He is a past president of the Oswego County Bar Association and regularly volunteers his time for many worthy organizations and causes.

Benedetto comes from humble beginnings growing up on a small family farm.

He earned a scholarship to attend Syracuse University and is a graduate of the Syracuse University College of Law.

In addition to his experience as Family Court Referee, Benedetto represented clients in his private law practice and worked for several years as an Assistant District Attorney in the Oswego County DA’s office.

His experience has allowed him to help many people in need across Oswego County’s rural communities as well as in the cities of Oswego and Fulton.

“There is no question that my unique combination of experience in the Family Court system for the past 27 years, my history of community service, and working my way up through the ranks, make me the most qualified candidate,” said Benedetto. “I was selected over three other well-qualified attorneys and I am humbled and appreciative of the endorsement of the Oswego County Republican Committee, the Conservative party, and approval of Independence party voters. People believe my strong conservative family values represent the key principles that are needed to promote the sound functioning of the family unit and will help to strengthen the fabric of our community.”

He and his wife, Patty, are both active volunteers on the Oswego County Pioneer Search and Rescue Team.

They are training their two labs, Philip and Leela, as search and rescue dogs.

He also holds an amateur radio license which is helpful in his search and rescue work.

They are outdoor lovers and enjoy hiking, snowmobiling, ATVing, and other activities with their family.

“I understand the challenges that face families today. I know the value and reward of working hard to achieve a goal and serve others for the betterment of our community,” said Benedetto. “I appreciate and am humbled by the strong support my campaign is receiving from citizens across Oswego County. I ask the Republican, Conservative and Independence party voters to carefully consider my record and qualifications in casting their vote on June 25.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...