Benefit Set To Aid Local Woman

OSWEGO – On Saturday December 7. the Oswego Moose Lodge will host a chicken barbecue to benefit local resident Kelly Mosher, to assist her in her battle against small cell lung cancer.

Kelly is the loving mother of four, the loving grandmother of nine, a daughter, a sister, a niece, a community activist and founder of The Oswego Children’s Theater.

Since being diagnosed with small cell carcinoma last spring, Kelly has been hospitalized several times, and has undergone several rounds of grueling treatment in her fight against this insidious disease.

Chcken barbecue dinners will available at the cost of $10.

Take-outs will be available.

In addition to the barbecue the benefit event will feature live music provided by sons, Erik and Richard Mosher, and the progressive rock band “Long Time Coming,” featuring family friend Bobby Larkin.

The benefit will be held from noon until all are sold at Moose Lodge #243, 134 W. Oneida St.

Presale tickets can be purchased by contacting Dorothy 315-532-1562 or Kathy at 315-342-2301 or Sharon at 315-532-3580.

Donations can also be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kelly-moshers-fight-against-lung-cancer

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...