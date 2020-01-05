OSWEGO, NY – Betty J. Schrader, 96, of Fulton, passed away on Friday January 3, 2020, after a brief illness.

She was born September 14, 1923, the daughter of the late Edward and Blanche (Fidler) Burt.

She was predeceased by her husband, Norbert Schrader Sr., in 1994; and her sisters, Clarabelle Spaulding and Shirley Kerfien.

She will be greatly missed by her by her son, Norbert (Bud) Schrader Jr.; daughter, Cheryl (Edward) Kerfien; and her granddaughter, Jennifer Kerfien.

Funeral services will be private, there are no calling hours.

Private burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Donations in Betty’s name may be made to Paws Across Oswego County, 2035 County Route 1, Oswego, NY 13126.

Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.

