OSWEGO, NY – Betty M. Chillemi, 92, of Oswego, died Tuesday November 5, 2019, in Seneca Hill Manor.

Mrs. Chillemi was born in Minetto the daughter of the late Fred and Theresa (Burdick) Bullard.

She was a former manager for Mirbach’s Restaurant in Syracuse, and dining room manager at Bellview Country Club.

Mrs. Chillemi was a member of the St. Joseph’s Golden Age and Home Bureau of Central New York.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Dominic Muolo, Joseph McConkey and Anthony Chillemi; her son, Joseph McConkey; and her siblings, Nelson Bullard, Ernest Bullard, Bill Bullard, Melvin Bullard and Duane Bullard.

Mrs. Chillemi is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Martin and Deborah McConkey of Minetto; grandchildren, Joe (Kristen) McConkey, Jennifer (Scott) Shannon, Brad (Mary) McConkey and Kyle McConkey; four great-grandchildren. Alex Shannon, Trey McConkey, Reid McConkey and Christian Cutro.

Mrs. Chillemi is also survived by her siblings, Fred Bullard of Minetto, Bob Bullard of Florida, Nellie Thompson of Washington, Joan Piazza of Buffalo, and Nancy Barber of Homer.

Funeral services will be Friday 11 a.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home.

Entombment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Syracuse.

Calling hours will be Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...