FULTON, NY – Betty May “BK” Kimball, 75, of Liverpool, NY, and formerly of Fulton, passed away early Monday morning October 28, 2019, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse.

Betty was born in Fulton to the late Francis and Florence (Ritchie) Brown.

She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton until last year when she moved to Liverpool with her family.

Betty enjoyed watching her favorite soap operas.

She retired from Tops Friendly Market, Fulton, after working 19 years as a baker.

Betty had previously worked at Mansfield Bakery, Phoenix, NY, for two years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Newton Kimball Sr., in 1991.

Betty is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law: Charles Newton and Karen Kimball Jr., of Liverpool, Ronald Keith and Carolyn Kimball of Clifton Springs, NY; and Curtis Francis and Bobbi Jo Kimball of Texas; her brother and sister-in-law, James and Evelyn Brown of Phoenix, NY; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; extended family, Dan Ouderkirk and Alice Allen both of Fulton and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

Funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Linda Harris officiating.

Burial will be held in Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

