Betty Waldron Cooper, 96

September 25, 2018

Betty Waldron Cooper, 96, of Fulton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. She was predeceased by her husband Howard “Huddy”, a son Howard “Spencer”, and by her daughter Patricia.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Nancy) of Richmond, VA, Jack (Mary) of Fulton, Russell (Debbie) of Oswego, Ronald (Doris) of Fulton, Richard of Wolcott and Robin (Jennifer) of Inverness, FL; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 30, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive, Fulton with burial to follow in Mt. Adnah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be donated to the Mt. Adnah Cemetery Preservation Fund, P.O. Box 715, Fulton, NY 13069.

