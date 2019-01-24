OSWEGO, NY – Beverly Crouch Babcock, 89, of Oswego, passed away on Wednesday January 23, 2019, in Oswego.

She was born in Fulton.

Beverly received her Bachelor’s Degree at SUNY Oswego and her Master’s Degree at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio.

She taught special education for more than 30 years in Cleveland, Ohio, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Mill Valley, California.

She is survived by her son, Lyn Babcock of Oswego; her daughter, Christa Wingfield of the Marshall Islands; six grandchildren: James (Vanessa) Bevacqua, Devlin Babcock, Alexandra Babcock all of Oswego, Elizabeth Close of Austin, Texas and Bryan Goble of Norcross, Georgia; six great-grandchildren; and her brother. Lee Crouch of Oswego.

Services were private.

The family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, NY.

