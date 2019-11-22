FULTON, NY – Beverly Howle, 79, of Fulton, passed away on Thursday November 21, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, after a long illness.

She was born in Fulton to the late Dorothy Rebeor Howle.

Beverly retired from Owens Illinois, Phoenix, NY.

She was devoted to the daily mass at Holy Family Church for many years.

Beverly is survived by several cousins.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

There will be no calling hours.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

