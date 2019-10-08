FULTON, NY – Beverly M. Roberts Rice, 95, of Fulton, passed away at St. Luke’s Health Services in Oswego, March 9, 2019.

She was born to the late Floyd J. and Norma I. Vollmer Lynn, and was also predeceased by her son, Thomas W. “Tommy” Roberts; husband, Richard H. Rice; and sisters, Patricia Lynn Lapham and Shirley Lynn Ross.

Beverly is survived by her nieces and nephews, Terry Lapham, Cindy Sabey, Jeffrey Ross, Diana Rice Easley, Laurine Rice Campbell, Robert Rice and Daniel Rice; close friend, Marjorie McEwen (Jim Lindsley) and her caring “family” at St. Luke’s.

She and her husband enjoyed volunteering at local voting booths and helping children at local schools.

Beverly was also a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Fulton.

A calling hour will be held Monday, October 21, from 11 a.m. to moon with a service to follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Burial will follow in Pine Plains Cemetery, Clay.

