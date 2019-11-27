BFA exhibition and ‘Closure’ to open Dec. 3 in SUNY Oswego’s Tyler Hall

OSWEGO — The Fall Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition and Kristy Hoover’s Master of Arts Exhibition, titled “Closure,” will both open Dec. 3 in SUNY Oswego’s Tyler Hall.

An opening reception, free and open to the public, with the artists will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, in the corner gallery location in 208 Tyler Hall.

The BFA exhibition will feature the work of 11 students eligible for December 2019 graduation: Martin Boyd, Lindsay Cantelupe, Sydney Equinozzi, Liliya Gapyuk, Myles Liddell, Nicholas Long, Jacklyn Lopez, Pragya Pahari, Austin Purdy, Leiw Say and Aaron Scott. This exhibition is their culminating requirement for the rigorous BFA degree.

Artistic media for the BFA exhibition will include animation, ceramics, digital art, drawing, graphic design, painting, photography, printmaking and puppetry.

Promoting storytelling, closure

The master’s exhibition by Hoover takes on the issue of sexual assault to give a voice to survivors. “As an artist, I believe it is my duty to use my voice, not only connect with the viewers on an emotional level, but to give voice to others through my works,” Hoover wrote in her artist’s statement.

“This show may not make a difference in the number of future sexual assaults, but it makes a difference to the individuals who have contributed to this work,” Hoover said. “My intention is to give a voice to the survivors without them being victimized again by speaking their truth, by putting the viewer into a space that interacts, violating their personal space, hoping to give them a slight understanding before reading the statements from the survivors.”

Those who shared their stories remain anonymous, Hoover said, with an interactive closing activity planned connecting to the exhibition title.

“My hope is to give some closure to the individuals who have graciously contributed, closure for myself and closure for the audience in a small way at the end of the installation by helping in the destruction of those objects that violated their personal space within the installation,” Hoover said. “A call to write a statement for any survivors to post on the wall gives voice to any viewers to help with closure for their own past assaults.”

Tyler Art Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. It is closed Mondays and during college breaks and holidays.

For more information, visit oswego.edu/tyler-art-gallery or call 315-312-2112.

