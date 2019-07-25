Bicycle – Vehicle Accident Update

OSWEGO – On July 24 at approximately 7:53 p.m., members of the Oswego City Police Department responded to a personal injury motor vehicle accident at East First and Bridge streets.

After an investigation it was determined that a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by George Knopp, 72, of Oswego, was stopped at the red light for westbound traffic on East Bridge Street at East First Street.

When the light turned green, traffic began accelerating when an 11-year-old bicyclist entered the roadway (northbound off of East First Street) and was struck (just west of the intersection).

The juvenile was identified as Jack Bobbett of Oswego.

He suffered multiple injuries and was transported by Menter Ambulance to Oswego Hospital in critical condition.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted, yet unsuccessful, policr said

All parties involved, to include multiple witnesses, remained on scene and cooperated with police.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

There is not believed to be any intoxication involved.

There have been no tickets issued at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oswego City Police Department at 315-342-8120.

Oswego Police were assisted on scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, US Border Patrol, Oswego Fire Department and Menter Ambulance.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...