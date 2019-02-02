Bill Demott Teaching Graphic Design for the Theater Arts Youth Academy

Bill Demott, popular artist, and teaching professor will be an important addition to the Theater Arts Youth Academy this semester as it launches its program during the month of February at the Civic Arts Center in Oswego.

Bill is a familiar exhibiting artist with over one hundred shows to his credit. He currently teaches classes in Art and Art History at SUNY Oswego, Cayuga Community College, and Monroe Community College.

In addition to his participating in TAYA this semester as an Academy Mentor, Bill teaches art workshops for children and adults across CNY. Bill is a Board member and Gallery Director for the Art Association of Oswego and has been an active member of the AAO for the past 20 years.

The Theater Arts Youth Academy will have a number of exciting activities available to our local youth interested in learning more about the many facets of live theater. Plans are in the making for the second-semester curriculum. Be sure to follow regular announcements here, on the Oswego Players website: www.oswegoplayers.org and on social media.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...